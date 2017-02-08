Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos, Chapter 2 will be going down on May 13th in Dallas at UFC 211, and if things stay the same the champ will be a heavy favorite when he steps into the cage that night. Miocic is currently a -205 betting favorite to beat his challenger, former champ dos Santos, meaning he is expected to win this fight 67% of the time.

This despite the fact that Chapter 1 ended with JDS having his hand raised. dos Santos won a bloodbath of a battle against Miocic in December 2014, earning himself a unanimous decision victory. However, Miocic hasn’t lost a fight since, currently riding a four-fight winning streak, while dos Santos has been largely inactive due to injuries, going 1-1 in the same span.