Miocic Large Betting Favorite Over JDS
Posted by on February 8, 2017
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Junior dos Santos and Stipe Miocic exchange punches in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the at U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos, Chapter 2 will be going down on May 13th in Dallas at UFC 211, and if things stay the same the champ will be a heavy favorite when he steps into the cage that night.  Miocic is currently a -205 betting favorite to beat his challenger, former champ dos Santos, meaning he is expected to win this fight 67% of the time.

This despite the fact that Chapter 1 ended with JDS having his hand raised.  dos Santos won a bloodbath of a battle against Miocic in December 2014, earning himself a unanimous decision victory.  However, Miocic hasn’t lost a fight since, currently riding a four-fight winning streak, while dos Santos has been largely inactive due to injuries, going 1-1 in the same span.

 