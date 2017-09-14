As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Every night we’ll post our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup, letting you know what fights have been announced that day. You’re welcome.

UFC

Mike Perry (10-1) vs Alex Reyes (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16th

Warlley Alves (10-2) vs Jim Wallhead (29-11) – UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21st

Pedro Munhoz (14-2-1) vs Rob Font (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th

Hacran Dias (23-5-1) vs Jared Gordon (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (17-5) vs Max Griffin (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th

Luan Chagas (15-2) vs Niko Price (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th

Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) vs Anthony Pettis (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Poirier – Nov 11th

John Dodson (19-8) vs Marlon Moraes (18-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Poirier – Nov 11th