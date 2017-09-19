As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Every night we’ll post our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup, letting you know what fights have been announced that day. You’re welcome.
UFC
Ovince Saint Preux (20-10) vs Yushin Okami (34-10) – UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 22nd
Jim Miller (28-10, 1 NC) vs Francisco Trinaldo (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th
John Lineker (29-8) vs Marlon Vera (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th
Raphael Assuncao (25-5) vs Matthew Lopez (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis
Sage Northcutt (8-2) vs Michel Quinones (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis
Bellator
Heather Hardy (1-0) vs Kristina Williams (0-0) – Bellator 185 – Oct 20th
Ilima Macfarlane (6-0) vs Emily Ducote (6-2) – Bellator 186 – Nov 3rd
ONE Championship
Lightweight Championship: Eduard Folayang (18-5) vs Martin Nguyen (9-1) – ONE Championship 64 – Nov 10th
Legacy Fighting Alliance
Mackenzie Dern (3-0) vs Mandy Polk (3-3) – LFA 24 – Oct 13th