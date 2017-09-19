As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Every night we’ll post our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup, letting you know what fights have been announced that day. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Ovince Saint Preux (20-10) vs Yushin Okami (34-10) – UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 22nd

Jim Miller (28-10, 1 NC) vs Francisco Trinaldo (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th

John Lineker (29-8) vs Marlon Vera (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Brunson – Oct 28th

Raphael Assuncao (25-5) vs Matthew Lopez (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis

Sage Northcutt (8-2) vs Michel Quinones (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis

Bellator

Heather Hardy (1-0) vs Kristina Williams (0-0) – Bellator 185 – Oct 20th

Ilima Macfarlane (6-0) vs Emily Ducote (6-2) – Bellator 186 – Nov 3rd

ONE Championship

Lightweight Championship: Eduard Folayang (18-5) vs Martin Nguyen (9-1) – ONE Championship 64 – Nov 10th

Legacy Fighting Alliance

Mackenzie Dern (3-0) vs Mandy Polk (3-3) – LFA 24 – Oct 13th