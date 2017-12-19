As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Abdul Razak Alhassan (8-1) vs Sabah Homasi (11-7) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Jeremy Stephens (26-14) vs Doo Ho Choi (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14th

Michael Johnson (17-12) vs Darren Elkins (23-5) – UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14th

Kyung Ho Kang (13-7, 1 NC) vs Guido Cannetti (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14th

Michael Santiago (21-10) vs Mads Burnell (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14th

Luis Henrique (10-4) vs Timothy Johnson (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Jessica Andrade (17-6) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (11-2) – UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th