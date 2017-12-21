As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Tim Elliott (14-8-1) vs Mark De La Rosa (9-0) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Mirsad Bektic (11-1) vs Godofredo Pepey (13-5) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Andre Fili (17-5) vs Dennis Bermudez (16-7) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Iuri Alcantara (35-9, 1 NC) vs Joe Soto (18-6) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Niko Price (10-1, 1 NC) vs George Sullivan (17-5, 1 NC) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Mara Romero Borella (11-4) vs Katlyn Chookagian (9-1) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Damir Hadzovic (11-3) vs Alan Patrick (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Damien Brown (17-11) vs “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (15-8-3) – UFC 221 – Feb 10th (11th in Australia)

Teruto Ishihara (10-4-2) vs Jose Quinonez (6-2) – UFC 221 – Feb 10th (11th in Australia)

Mizuto Hirota (18-8-2) vs Ross Pearson (19-14) – UFC 221 – Feb 10th (11th in Australia)

Sage Northcutt (9-2) vs Thibault Gouti (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 126 – Feb 18th

Alan Jouban (15-6) vs Ben Saunders (21-8-2) – UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th

Bellator

Bantamweight Championship – Darrion Caldwell (11-1) vs Leandro Higo (18-3) – Bellator 195 – Mar 2nd

ONE Championship

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Tiffany Teo (7-0) vs Xiong Jing Nan (10-1) – ONE Championship 67: Kings of Courage – Jan 20th