As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Alex Perez (19-4) vs Eric Shelton (11-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 28th
Alberto Morales (7-3-1) vs Manny Bermudez (10-0) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 28th
Beneil Dariush (14-3-1) vs Bobby Green (24-8-1) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd
Fabricio Werdum (23-7-1) vs Alexander Volkov (29-6) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17th
Anthony Pettis (20-7) vs Michael Chiesa (14-3) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th
Ray Borg (11-3) vs Brandon Moreno (14-4) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th
Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-3) vs Bec Rawlings (7-7) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th
Wilson Reis (22-8) vs John Moraga (18-6) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th
Arjun Bhullar (7-0) vs Adam Wieczorek (9-1) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th
Siyar Bahadurzada (23-6-1) vs Luan Chagas (15-2-1) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st
Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs Aspen Ladd (6-0) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st
Merab Dvalishvili (7-3) vs Augusto Mendes (6-2) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st
Magomed Bibulatov (14-1) vs Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st
Oleksiy Oliynyk (55-11-) vs Junior Albini (14-3) – UFC 224 – May 12th
Nick Hein (14-2-1) vs Davi Ramos (7-2) – UFC 224 – May 12th
Alberto Mina (13-0) vs Ramazan Emeev (16-3) – UFC 224 – May 12th
ONE
Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (21-3) vs Martin Nguyen (10-1) – ONE Championship 68 – Mar 24th