As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Alex Perez (19-4) vs Eric Shelton (11-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 28th

Alberto Morales (7-3-1) vs Manny Bermudez (10-0) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 28th

Beneil Dariush (14-3-1) vs Bobby Green (24-8-1) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Fabricio Werdum (23-7-1) vs Alexander Volkov (29-6) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17th

Anthony Pettis (20-7) vs Michael Chiesa (14-3) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Ray Borg (11-3) vs Brandon Moreno (14-4) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-3) vs Bec Rawlings (7-7) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Wilson Reis (22-8) vs John Moraga (18-6) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Arjun Bhullar (7-0) vs Adam Wieczorek (9-1) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Siyar Bahadurzada (23-6-1) vs Luan Chagas (15-2-1) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st

Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs Aspen Ladd (6-0) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st

Merab Dvalishvili (7-3) vs Augusto Mendes (6-2) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st

Magomed Bibulatov (14-1) vs Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st

Oleksiy Oliynyk (55-11-) vs Junior Albini (14-3) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Nick Hein (14-2-1) vs Davi Ramos (7-2) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Alberto Mina (13-0) vs Ramazan Emeev (16-3) – UFC 224 – May 12th

ONE

Bantamweight Championship: Bibiano Fernandes (21-3) vs Martin Nguyen (10-1) – ONE Championship 68 – Mar 24th