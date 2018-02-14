As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (19-1, 1 NC) vs Yana Kunitskaya (10-3) – UFC 222

Frankie Edgar (22-5-1) vs Brian Ortega (13-0, 1 NC) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

John Dodson (19-9) vs Pedro Munhoz (15-2, 1 NC) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Mike Pyle (27-13-1) vs Zak Ottow (15-5) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Yushin Okami (34-11) vs Dhiego Lima (12-6) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Brad Tavares (16-4) vs Krzysztof Jotko (19-3) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

David Branch (21-4) vs Thiago Santos (17-5) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st

Corey Anderson (9-4) vs Patrick Cummins (10-4) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st