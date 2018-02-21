Quantcast
MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 20/18
Posted by on February 21, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 07: Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”  Or something like that.   But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them.  But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered.  Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.  You’re welcome.

 

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

 

UFC

Stevie Ray (21-7) vs Kajan Johnson (22-12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17th

Tom Duquesnoy (15-2) vs Terrion Ware (17-7) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17th

Zabit Magomedsharipov (14-1) vs Kyle Bochniak (8-2) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Artem Lobov (13-14-1, 1 NC) vs Alex Caceres (13-11, 1 NC) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Renato Carneiro (11-1-1) vs Calvin Kattar (18-2) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Cortney Casey (7-5) vs Michelle Waterson (14-6) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Tim Boetsch (21-11) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (9-2) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Shana Dobson (3-1) vs Lauren Mueller (4-0) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Alejandro Perez (19-6-1) vs Matthew Lopez (10-2) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1) vs Muslim Salikhov (13-2) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Aljamain Sterling (14-3) vs Brett Johns (15-0) – UFC Fight Night 128 – Apr 21st

Vitor Belfort (26-13, 1 NC) vs Lyoto Machida (23-8) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Cezar Ferreira (12-6) vs Karl Roberson (6-0) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Carla Esparza (13-4) vs Claudia Gadelha (15-3) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

 

 

Rizin

Kyoji Horiguchi (23-2) vs Ian McCall (13-6-1) – Rizin FF 9 – May 9th

 

 

ONE

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (17-2) vs Reece McLaren (10-5) – ONE: Visions of Victory – Mar 9th

 

 

 

 