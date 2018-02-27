As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Jack Marshman (22-7) vs Bradley Scott (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17th

Mairbek Taisumov (26-5) vs Evan Dunham (18-6-1) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Israel Adesanya (12-0) vs Marvin Vettori (12-3-1) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Gilbert Burns (12-2) vs Lando Vannata (9-2-1) – UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14th

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (15-4) vs Raquel Pennington (9-5) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (25-5, 1 NC) vs Kelvin Gastelum (14-3, 1 NC) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Vicente Luque (12-6-1) vs Chad Laprise (13-2) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Diego Rivas (7-1) vs Guido Cannetti (7-3) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Alexa Grasso (10-1) vs Tatiana Suarez (5-0) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Poliana Botelho (6-1) vs Syuri Kondo (6-0) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Andrea Lee (8-2) vs Veronica Macedo (5-1-1) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Sijara Eubanks (2-2) vs Lauren Murphy (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 131 – Jun 1st

Walt Harris (10-7) vs Daniel Spitz (6-1) – UFC Fight Night 131 – Jun 1st

Hector Sandoval (14-4) vs Jarred Brooks (13-1) – UFC Fight Night 131 – Jun 1st

Joseph Benavidez (25-4) vs Sergio Pettis (16-3) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Rashad Coulter (8-3) vs Allen Crowder (9-3) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Bellator

Middleweight Championship: Rafael Carvalho (15-1) vs Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2) – Bellator 200 – May 25th

Phil Davis (18-4-1) vs Linton Vassell (18-6-1) – Bellator 200 – May 25th

Michael Page (12-0) vs David Rickels (19-4) – Bellator 200 – May 25th