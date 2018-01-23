As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

John Dodson (19-9) vs Pedro Munhoz (15-2, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Michel Prazeres (23-2) vs Desmond Green (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Jake Matthews (11-3) vs Li Jingliang (14-4) – UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold – Feb 11th (10th in North America)

Israel Adesanya (11-0) vs Rob Wilkinson (11-1) – UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold – Feb 11th (10th in North America)

Luke Jumeau (12-4) vs Daichi Abe (6-0) – UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold – Feb 11th (10th in North America)

Alexander Volkanovski (16-1) vs Jeremy Kennedy (11-0) – UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold – Feb 11th (10th in North America)

James Vick (12-1) vs Francisco Trinaldo (22-5) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Jared Gordon (14-1) vs Diego Ferreira (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Brian Camozzi (7-4) vs Geoff Neal (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Sarah Moras (5-3) vs Lucie Pudilova (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Joby Sanchez (11-2) vs Roberto Sanchez (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Jessica Andrade (17-6) vs Tecia Torres (10-1) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th

Stefan Stuve (28-9) vs Andrei Arlovski (26-15) – UFC 222: Holloway vs Edgar – Mar 3rd

Mackenzie Dern (5-0) vs Ashley Yoder (5-2) – UFC 222: Holloway vs Edgar – Mar 3rd

Jimi Manuwa (17-3) vs Jan Blachowicz (21-7) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th