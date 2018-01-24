As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Tim Means (27-9-1) vs Sergio Moraes (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd
Douglas de Andrade (24-2) vs Marlon Vera (10-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3
Interim Middleweight Championship: Luke Rockhold (16-3) vs Yoel Romero (12-2) – UFC 222 – Feb 11th (10th in North America)
Jessica Aguilar (19-6) vs Livia Renata Souza (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th
Tim Williams (15-3) vs Oscar Piechota (10-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th
Renan Barao (34-5) vs Brian Kelleher (18-8) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th
Sam Alvey (31-10) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-2) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th
Mike Perry (11-2) vs Max Griffin (13-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th
Marion Reneau (8-3-1) vs Sara McMann (11-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th
Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (19-3) vs Frankie Edgar (22-5-1) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd
Bryan Carraway (21-7) vs Cody Stamann (16-1) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd
Kajan Johnson (22-11-1) vs Rustam Khabilov (22-3) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th
Al Iaquinta (13-3-1) vs Paul Felder (15-3) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th
Arjan Bhullar (7-0) vs Adam Wieczorek (9-1) – UFC on Fox: Gaethje vs Poirier – Apr 14th
Aspen Ladd (6-0) vs Leslie Smith (10-7) – TBA – Apr 21st
Bellator
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (18-8) vs Derek Campos (19-6) – Bellator 194 – Feb 16th
ONE Championship
Interim Flyweight Championship: Kairat Akhmetov (21-1) vs Geje Eustaquio (9-6) – ONE Championship 68 – Jan 26th