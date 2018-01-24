As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Tim Means (27-9-1) vs Sergio Moraes (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd

Douglas de Andrade (24-2) vs Marlon Vera (10-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3

Interim Middleweight Championship: Luke Rockhold (16-3) vs Yoel Romero (12-2) – UFC 222 – Feb 11th (10th in North America)

Jessica Aguilar (19-6) vs Livia Renata Souza (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Tim Williams (15-3) vs Oscar Piechota (10-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Renan Barao (34-5) vs Brian Kelleher (18-8) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th

Sam Alvey (31-10) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-2) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th

Mike Perry (11-2) vs Max Griffin (13-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th

Marion Reneau (8-3-1) vs Sara McMann (11-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th

Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (19-3) vs Frankie Edgar (22-5-1) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Bryan Carraway (21-7) vs Cody Stamann (16-1) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Kajan Johnson (22-11-1) vs Rustam Khabilov (22-3) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Al Iaquinta (13-3-1) vs Paul Felder (15-3) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Arjan Bhullar (7-0) vs Adam Wieczorek (9-1) – UFC on Fox: Gaethje vs Poirier – Apr 14th

Aspen Ladd (6-0) vs Leslie Smith (10-7) – TBA – Apr 21st

Bellator

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (18-8) vs Derek Campos (19-6) – Bellator 194 – Feb 16th

ONE Championship

Interim Flyweight Championship: Kairat Akhmetov (21-1) vs Geje Eustaquio (9-6) – ONE Championship 68 – Jan 26th