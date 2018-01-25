As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Thiago Alves (22-11) vs Curtis Millender (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Humberto Bandenay (14-4, 1 NC) vs Steven Peterson (16-6) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Josh Emmett (13-1) vs Jeremy Stephens (27-14) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 28th

Ovince Saint Preux (22-10) vs Ilir Latifi (13-5) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 28th

Jordan Johnson (8-0) vs Adam Millstead (8-1, 1 NC) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Charles Byrd (9-4) vs John Phillips (21-6) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (7-3) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Justin Gaethje (18-1) vs Dustin Poirier (22-5) – UFC on Fox: Gaethje vs Poirier – Apr 14th

Carlos Condit (30-11) vs Matt Brown (21-16) – UFC on Fox: Gaethje vs Poirier – Apr 14th

Invicta

Strawweight Championship: Virna Jandiroba (12-0) vs Janaisa Morandin (10-1) – Invicta FC 28 – Mar 24th