As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Maryna Moroz (8-2) vs Angela Hill (7-4) – UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24th

Jack Marshman (22-7) vs Elizeu Zaleski (18-5) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Danny Henry (11-2) vs Hakeem Dawodu (7-0-1) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Oliver Enkamp (7-1) vs Danny Roberts (14-3) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (11-2) vs Felice Herrig (14-6) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Joe Lauzon (27-14) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (13-3) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (18-2) vs Daniel Cormier (20-1, 1 NC) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Bellator

Liam McGeary (12-2) vs Vadim Nemkov (8-2) – Bellator 194 – Feb 16th

Lightweight Championship: Brent Primus (8-0) vs Michael Chandler (17-4) – Bellator 196 – Apr 13th

Fedor Emelianenko (36-5) vs Frank Mir (18-11) – Bellator 197 – Apr 28th