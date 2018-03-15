As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Evan Dunham (18-6-1) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th
Justin Willis (6-1) vs Chase Sherman (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st
Brian Kelleher (19-8) vs John Lineker (30-8) – UFC 224 – May 12th
Mackenzie Dern (6-0) vs Amanda Cooper (3-3) – UFC 224 – May 12th
Henry Briones (16-7-1) vs Frankie Saenz (12-5) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th
Jared Cannonier (10-3) vs Dominick Reyes (8-0) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th
Sam Alvey (32-10) vs Gian Villante (16-9) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st
Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (19-4) vs Yoel Romero (13-2) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th
Rashad Evans (19-7-1) vs Anthony Smith (28-13) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th
Nadia Kassem (5-0) vs Yan Xiaonan (8-1) – UFC Fight Night 132 – Jun 23rd
Janel Lausa (7-4) vs Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 132 – Jun 23rd
Bellator
Benson Henderson (24-8) vs Roger Huerta (24-9-1, 1 NC) – Bellator 196 – Apr 6th
Dillion Danis (0-0) vs Kyle Walker (2-4) – Bellator 198 – Apr 28th
ONE
Women’s Strawweight Championship: Angela Lee (8-0) vs Mei Yamaguchi (17-10-1) – ONE Championship 72 – May 18th