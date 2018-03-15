As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Evan Dunham (18-6-1) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Justin Willis (6-1) vs Chase Sherman (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st

Brian Kelleher (19-8) vs John Lineker (30-8) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Mackenzie Dern (6-0) vs Amanda Cooper (3-3) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Henry Briones (16-7-1) vs Frankie Saenz (12-5) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Jared Cannonier (10-3) vs Dominick Reyes (8-0) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Sam Alvey (32-10) vs Gian Villante (16-9) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st

Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (19-4) vs Yoel Romero (13-2) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Rashad Evans (19-7-1) vs Anthony Smith (28-13) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Nadia Kassem (5-0) vs Yan Xiaonan (8-1) – UFC Fight Night 132 – Jun 23rd

Janel Lausa (7-4) vs Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 132 – Jun 23rd

Bellator

Benson Henderson (24-8) vs Roger Huerta (24-9-1, 1 NC) – Bellator 196 – Apr 6th

Dillion Danis (0-0) vs Kyle Walker (2-4) – Bellator 198 – Apr 28th

ONE

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Angela Lee (8-0) vs Mei Yamaguchi (17-10-1) – ONE Championship 72 – May 18th