As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Frankie Edgar (22-6-1) vs Cub Swanson (25-8) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st

Warlley Alves (11-2) vs Sultan Aliev (14-2) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (25-10) – UFC Fight Night 129 – May 19th

Makwan Amirkhani (13-3) vs Jason Knight (20-4) – UFC Fight Night 130 – May 27th

Darren Stewart (7-3) vs Eric Spicely (11-3) – UFC Fight Night 130 – May 27th

Bryan Barberena (13-5) vs Jake Ellenberger (31-13) – UFC Fight Night 131 – Jun 1st

Andrei Arlovski (27-15, 1 NC) vs Tai Tuivasa (7-0) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Bellator

Michael Chandler (17-4) vs Brandon Girtz (15-7) – Bellator 197 – Apr 13th