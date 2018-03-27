As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Gilbert Burns (12-2) vs Dan Moret (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 12th

Elizeu Zaleski (18-5) vs Sean Strickland (19-2) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Kamaru Usman (12-1) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3) – UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Ponzinibbio – May 19th

Felipe Silva (8-1) vs Claudio Puelles (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Ponzinibbio – May 19th

Michel Prazeres (24-2) vs Zak Cummings (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Ponzinibbio – May 19th

Gina Mazany (5-1) vs Lina Lansberg (7-3) – UFC Fight Night 130 – May 27th

Jessica Aguilar (19-6) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-3) – UFC Fight Night 131 – Jun 1st

Mike Santiago (20-11) vs Dan Ige (8-2) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th