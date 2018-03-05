As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC) vs Dan Hooker (15-7) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st

Uriah Hall (13-8) vs Paulo Costa (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st

Jack Hermansson (16-4) vs Thales Leites (27-8) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Jimmie Rivera (21-1) vs Marlon Moraes (20-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st

Gregor Gillespie (11-0) vs Vinc Pichel (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st

Bellator

Jon Fitch (30-7-1) vs Paul Daley (40-15-2) – Bellator 199 – May 12th

Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2) vs Roy Nelson (23-15) – Bellator 200 – May 25th

Invicta

Strawweight Championship: Mizuki Inoue (12-4) vs Virna Jandiroba (12-0) – Invicta FC 28 – Mar 24th

Bantamweight Championship: Sarah Kaufman (19-4, 1 NC) vs Katharina Lehner (7-0) – Invicta FC 29 – May 4th