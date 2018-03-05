As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC) vs Dan Hooker (15-7) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st
Uriah Hall (13-8) vs Paulo Costa (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st
Jack Hermansson (16-4) vs Thales Leites (27-8) – UFC 224 – May 12th
Jimmie Rivera (21-1) vs Marlon Moraes (20-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st
Gregor Gillespie (11-0) vs Vinc Pichel (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st
Bellator
Jon Fitch (30-7-1) vs Paul Daley (40-15-2) – Bellator 199 – May 12th
Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2) vs Roy Nelson (23-15) – Bellator 200 – May 25th
Invicta
Strawweight Championship: Mizuki Inoue (12-4) vs Virna Jandiroba (12-0) – Invicta FC 28 – Mar 24th
Bantamweight Championship: Sarah Kaufman (19-4, 1 NC) vs Katharina Lehner (7-0) – Invicta FC 29 – May 4th