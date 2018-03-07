As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Zabit Magomedsharipov (14-1) vs Kyle Bochniak (8-2) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Devin Clark (8-2) vs Mike Rodriguez (9-2) – UFC 223 – Apr 7th

Tony Martin (12-4) vs Keita Nakamura (33-8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st

Ryan LaFlare (13-2) vs Alex Garcia (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21st

Alistair Overeem (43-16, 1 NC) vs Curtis Blaydes (9-1, 1 NC) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th