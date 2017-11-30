As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Every night we’ll post our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup, letting you know what fights have been announced that day. You’re welcome.

UFC

Jason Knight (20-3) vs Gabriel Benitez (19-6) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (18-1, 1 NC) vs Holly Holm (11-3) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Victor Belfort (26-13) vs Uriah Hall (13-8) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Jessica Eye (11-6, 1 NC) vs Kalindra Faria (18-6-1) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Michael Johnson (17-12) vs Darren Elkins (23-5) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Thiago Alves (22-11) vs Zak Cummings (21-5) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

James Krause (24-7) vs Alex White (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Marco Polo Reyes (7-3) vs Matt Frevola (6-0) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Irene Aldana (7-4) vs Talita Bernardo (4-2) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Dustin Ortiz (17-7) vs Alexandre Pantoja (18-2) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Gian Villante (15-9) vs Francimar Barroso (19-6) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Kyle Bochniak (7-2) vs Brandon Davis (8-2) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Shane Burgos (10-0) vs Calvin Kattar (17-2) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Ovince Saint Preux (22-10) vs Ilir Latifi (13-5) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Juliana Lima (9-4) vs Randa Markos (7-5) – UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Jussier Formiga (20-5) vs Ben Nguyen (17-6) – UFC 221 – Feb 10th

Tyson Pedro (6-1) vs Saparbek Safarov (8-1) – UFC 221 – Feb 10th

Brandon Moreno (14-4) vs Ray Borg (11-3) – UFC Fight Night 126 – Feb 18th

Bellator

Michael Chandler (16-4) vs Goiti Yamauchi (22-3) – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

Lorenz Larkin (18-7, 1 NC) vs Fernando Gonzalez (27-14) – Bellator 193 – Jan 26th

Rizin FF

Mirko Cro Cop (35-11-2) vs Tsuyoshi Kohsaka (29-12-2) – Rizin FF 9 – Dec 31st