Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.

UFC

Sam Alvey (31-9) vs Ramazan Emeev (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21st

Mark Godbeer (12-3) vs Walt Harris (10-6) – UFC 217 – Nov 4th

Humberto Bandenay (14-4) vs Alexander Volkanovski (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 18th

Jake Matthews (10-3) vs Bojan Velickovic (15-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 18th

Al Iaquinta (13-3-1) vs Paul Felder (14-3) – UFC 218 – Dec 2nd

Iuri Alcantara (35-8, 1 NC) vs Alejandro Perez (18-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th

Robbie Lawler (28-11, 1 NC) vs Rafael dos Anjos (27-9) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Jose Aldo (26-3) vs Ricardo Lamas (18-5) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Mike Perry (11-1) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (25-3) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Erick Silva (19-8, 1 NC) vs Jordan Mein (29-12) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Galore Bofando (5-2) vs Chad Laprise (12-2) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

John Makdessi (14-6) vs Abel Trujillo (15-7) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Sultan Aliev (14-2) vs Nordine Taleb (13-4) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Myles Jury (16-2) vs Rick Glenn (20-4-1) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Bellator

A.J. McKee (9-0) vs Brian Moore (10-5) – Bellator 187 – Nov 10th

Kevin Ferguson Jr. (1-1) vs Fred Freeman (2-0) – Bellator 187 – Nov 10th

Middleweight Championship: Rafael Carvalho (14-1) vs Alessio Sakara (19-11) – Bellator 190 – Dec 9th

Valerie Letourneau (8-6) vs Kate Jackson (9-2-1) – Bellator 191 – Dec 15th