As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Jimmie Rivera (21-1) vs John Lineker (30-8) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th
Khalil Rountree (6-2) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th
Omari Akhmedov (17-4) vs Marvin Vettori (12-3) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th
Paige VanZant (7-3) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th
Danielle Taylor (9-2) vs J.J. Aldrich (5-2) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th
Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (17-2) vs Francis Ngannou (11-1) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th
Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (19-1) vs Volkan Oezdemir (15-1) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (24-5, 1 NC) vs Derek Brunson (18-5) – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th
Deiveson Figueiredo (13-0) vs Joseph Morales (9-0) – UFC Fight Night 125 – Feb 3rd
Thiago Santos (16-5) vs Anthony Smith (28-12) – UFC Fight Night 125 – Feb 3rd
Derrick Lewis (21-7-1) vs Marcin Tybura (16-3) – UFC Fight Night 126 – Feb 18th
Cat Zingano (9-2) vs Ketlen Vieira (9-0) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd
Hector Lombard (34-8-1, 2 NC) vs C.B. Dollaway (16-8) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd
Bellator
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (37-12) vs Chael Sonnen (30-15-1) – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
Matt Mitrione (12-5) vs Roy Nelson (23-14) – Bellator 194 – Feb 16th