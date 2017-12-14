As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Jimmie Rivera (21-1) vs John Lineker (30-8) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Khalil Rountree (6-2) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Omari Akhmedov (17-4) vs Marvin Vettori (12-3) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Paige VanZant (7-3) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Danielle Taylor (9-2) vs J.J. Aldrich (5-2) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th

Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (17-2) vs Francis Ngannou (11-1) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (19-1) vs Volkan Oezdemir (15-1) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (24-5, 1 NC) vs Derek Brunson (18-5) – UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th

Deiveson Figueiredo (13-0) vs Joseph Morales (9-0) – UFC Fight Night 125 – Feb 3rd

Thiago Santos (16-5) vs Anthony Smith (28-12) – UFC Fight Night 125 – Feb 3rd

Derrick Lewis (21-7-1) vs Marcin Tybura (16-3) – UFC Fight Night 126 – Feb 18th

Cat Zingano (9-2) vs Ketlen Vieira (9-0) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Hector Lombard (34-8-1, 2 NC) vs C.B. Dollaway (16-8) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Bellator

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (37-12) vs Chael Sonnen (30-15-1) – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

Matt Mitrione (12-5) vs Roy Nelson (23-14) – Bellator 194 – Feb 16th