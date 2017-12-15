In this segment, we take a look at the betting advice of some of the well-known MMA Twitter gamblers. They offer their free advice to you here and we track the picks. If you like what you see, be sure to check them all out on Twitter and see what else they have to offer. Also, if you think you have what it takes to be a top MMA Twitter handicapper, message @GumbyVreeland on Twitter and PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS!

Each bettor has 5 units(u) to bet each event. 5 units should be the maximum you bet on a card. So if you bet $100 a card, each unit is $20 for you. If you bet $10 a card, each unit is $2.

This week’s card: UFC on Fox 26

Lummis Locks MMA (@LummisLocks)

Bio: Has been betting on MMA for about 2 years now. When he found out it was a thing to sell picks it inspired him to eventually start tracking via a 3rd party. He’s been on betmma.tips/Lummis for almost 4 months now. Can’t say that he’s happy with where he’s at, but feels like he’s learned so much in the small amount of time since he started treating handicapping as more than a hobby. Is a student, so the surprising amount of free time comes in handy.

Record: 1-5 (-6.41u)

UFC on Fox 26 Picks:

Ponzinibbio/Perry doesn’t start Rd.2 – 2u (-188)

Teixeira/Cirkunov under 1.5 – 1u (+150)

Santiago Ponzinibbio – 2u (-175)

MMA-Betting (@PureMMABetting)

Bio: He has been following and betting on MMA for many years and winning on a regular basis, so decided to share the joys of his bets. No charges for picks just a simple format – single, doubles and a parlay for each event. You can follow his picks from the Twitter account above.

Record: 1-2 (-0.6u)

UFC on Fox 26 Picks:

dos Anjos/Trujillo – 4u (+185)

Perry – 1u (+135)

Newsome MMA (@Newsome_MMA)

Bio: Handicapper out of England and owner of the website NewsomeMMA.co.uk. You can track his bets 3rd party at betmma.tips/NewsomeMMA. Plus you can check out his YouTube series, Victory in Vegas.

Record: 4-5 (-2.65u)

UFC on Fox 26 Picks:

Rafael dos Anjos – 1.5u (-125)

Santiago Ponzinibbio – 2.5u (-175)

Danny Roberts – 1u (+105)

MMA-Manifesto Picks

Record: 1-4 (-4.93u)

UFC on Fox 26 Picks: