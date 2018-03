The latest installment of the Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series went down this past weekend in Atlanta. Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.

Joseph Creer: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Devante Sewell: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Mike Galitello: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Devorious Tubbs: $1,200

Zac Cooper: $1,200

John Vaughn: $1,200