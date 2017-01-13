It took some time, and a lot of public haggling, but Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are finally officially going to fight. This, according to Dana White, who said as much to the L.A. Times today. And great news – it’s for another fake UFC belt!

This fight has been penciled in as the co-main event at UFC 209 for as long as that event has been on the calendar pretty much, and that is exactly where it is going to reside. This Interim UFC Lightweight Championship (blech) will go on before that night’s headliner – a rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Then, it is hoped, that the winner of this interim (blech) title will fight real champ Conor McGregor later this year, once the Notorious is done with daddy duty.

UFC 209 takes place on March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.