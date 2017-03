Unfortunately that weigh-in photo of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205 didn’t reoccur today for UFC 209. Due to “weight management medical issues”, Nurmagomedov was hospitalized this morning and wasn’t able to weigh-in for his UFC 209 fight against Tony Ferguson. Meaning, Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson has been cancelled.

Bummer. Major bummer, dude.