Heavy wagering for the Mayweather vs. McGregor megafight has created large odds movements at BookMaker.eu. BookMaker, known for catering to the majority of professional bettors in the gaming industry, mostly moves numbers based on sharp action.

BookMaker.eu anticipates that its total money handle for the Mayweather-McGregor fight will easily eclipse the handle for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight prior to August 26.

Below you will find a timeline of moneyline odds for the fight, and opening/current odds for the fight props.

Timeline of Fight Odds:

2/28/17

McGregor: +635

Mayweather: -975

5/1/17

McGregor: +750

Mayweather: -1100

6/12/17:

McGregor: +875

Mayweather: -1250

6/15/17 (Date Fight Announced):

8 a.m.

McGregor: +700

Mayweather: -1000

10 a.m.

McGregor: +605

Mayweather: -825

12 p.m.

McGregor: +650

Mayweather: -950

3 p.m.

McGregor: +550

Mayweather: -785

6/16/17

McGregor: +470

Mayweather: -705

6/18/17

8 a.m.

McGregor: +700

Mayweather: -1000

12 p.m.

McGregor: +750

Mayweather: -1100

3 p.m.

McGregor: +635

Mayweather: -975

7/17/17

McGregor: +505

Mayweather: -720

7/21/17

McGregor: +550

Mayweather: -775

7/26/17

McGregor: +467

Mayweather: -654

Prop Odds Movements:

How many times will Conor McGregor bring up Floyd Mayweather’s domestic assault in social media before August 26?

Open:

Over 1.5 (-185)

Under 1.5 (+155)

Current:

Over 1.5 (+167)

Under 1.5 (-212)

Will fight be canceled before day of the fight?

Open:

Yes +350

No -550

Current:

Yes +600

No -1350

Will either fighter test positive for performance-enhancing drugs?

Open:

Yes +300

No -1100

Current:

Yes +555

No -7100

Will Conor McGregor do the “Billionaire Strut” during his walkout?

Open:

Yes -225

No +165

Current:

Yes -272

No +208

Will the WBC award the “Diamond Belt” to the winner?

Open:

Yes -300

No +240

Current:

No Change

Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather touch gloves before the fight?

Open:

Yes -225

No +165

Current:

No Change

Will fight break the 4.4 million PPV buys record?

Open:

Yes -270

No +215

Current:

Yes -316

No +250

Will Conor McGregor fight in MMA in 2017?

Open:

Yes -105

No -125

Current:

Yes +128

No -161

Will Conor McGregor get knocked down during the fight?

Open:

Yes -220

No +170

Current:

Yes -315

No +245

Will Floyd Mayweather get knocked down during the fight?

Open:

Yes +355

No -605

Current:

Yes +365

No -563

Total punches thrown by Conor McGregor

Open:

Over 180 (-150)

Under 180 (+120)

Current:

Over 180 (-184)

Under 180 (+139)

Total punches thrown by Floyd Mayweather

Open:

Over 300 (-280)

Under 300 (+200)

Current:

No Change

Total punches landed by Conor McGregor

Open:

Over 20 (-150)

Under 20 (+120)

Current:

Over 20 (-193)

Under 20 (+159)

Total punches landed by Floyd Mayweather

Open:

Over 100 (-145)

Under 100 (+115)

Current:

Over 100 (-150)

Under 100 (+120)

Conor McGregor’s punch accuracy percentage?

Open:

Over 15 (-125)

Under 15 (-105)

Current:

No Change

Floyd Mayweather’s punch accuracy percentage?

Open:

Over 35 (-250)

Under 35 (+180)

Current:

Over 35 (-285)

Under 35 (+205)

How many rounds will fight last?

Open:

Over 9.5 (+145)

Under 9.5 (-170)

Current:

Over 9.5 (+150)

Under 9.5 (-180)

Will Conor McGregor be disqualified during fight?

Open:

Yes +400

No -600

Current:

Yes +536

No -933