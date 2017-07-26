Got this e-mail today in my inbox:
Heavy wagering for the Mayweather vs. McGregor megafight has created large odds movements at BookMaker.eu. BookMaker, known for catering to the majority of professional bettors in the gaming industry, mostly moves numbers based on sharp action.
BookMaker.eu anticipates that its total money handle for the Mayweather-McGregor fight will easily eclipse the handle for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight prior to August 26.
Below you will find a timeline of moneyline odds for the fight, and opening/current odds for the fight props.
Timeline of Fight Odds:
2/28/17
McGregor: +635
Mayweather: -975
5/1/17
McGregor: +750
Mayweather: -1100
6/12/17:
McGregor: +875
Mayweather: -1250
6/15/17 (Date Fight Announced):
8 a.m.
McGregor: +700
Mayweather: -1000
10 a.m.
McGregor: +605
Mayweather: -825
12 p.m.
McGregor: +650
Mayweather: -950
3 p.m.
McGregor: +550
Mayweather: -785
6/16/17
McGregor: +470
Mayweather: -705
6/18/17
8 a.m.
McGregor: +700
Mayweather: -1000
12 p.m.
McGregor: +750
Mayweather: -1100
3 p.m.
McGregor: +635
Mayweather: -975
7/17/17
McGregor: +505
Mayweather: -720
7/21/17
McGregor: +550
Mayweather: -775
7/26/17
McGregor: +467
Mayweather: -654
Prop Odds Movements:
How many times will Conor McGregor bring up Floyd Mayweather’s domestic assault in social media before August 26?
Open:
Over 1.5 (-185)
Under 1.5 (+155)
Current:
Over 1.5 (+167)
Under 1.5 (-212)
Will fight be canceled before day of the fight?
Open:
Yes +350
No -550
Current:
Yes +600
No -1350
Will either fighter test positive for performance-enhancing drugs?
Open:
Yes +300
No -1100
Current:
Yes +555
No -7100
Will Conor McGregor do the “Billionaire Strut” during his walkout?
Open:
Yes -225
No +165
Current:
Yes -272
No +208
Will the WBC award the “Diamond Belt” to the winner?
Open:
Yes -300
No +240
Current:
No Change
Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather touch gloves before the fight?
Open:
Yes -225
No +165
Current:
No Change
Will fight break the 4.4 million PPV buys record?
Open:
Yes -270
No +215
Current:
Yes -316
No +250
Will Conor McGregor fight in MMA in 2017?
Open:
Yes -105
No -125
Current:
Yes +128
No -161
Will Conor McGregor get knocked down during the fight?
Open:
Yes -220
No +170
Current:
Yes -315
No +245
Will Floyd Mayweather get knocked down during the fight?
Open:
Yes +355
No -605
Current:
Yes +365
No -563
Total punches thrown by Conor McGregor
Open:
Over 180 (-150)
Under 180 (+120)
Current:
Over 180 (-184)
Under 180 (+139)
Total punches thrown by Floyd Mayweather
Open:
Over 300 (-280)
Under 300 (+200)
Current:
No Change
Total punches landed by Conor McGregor
Open:
Over 20 (-150)
Under 20 (+120)
Current:
Over 20 (-193)
Under 20 (+159)
Total punches landed by Floyd Mayweather
Open:
Over 100 (-145)
Under 100 (+115)
Current:
Over 100 (-150)
Under 100 (+120)
Conor McGregor’s punch accuracy percentage?
Open:
Over 15 (-125)
Under 15 (-105)
Current:
No Change
Floyd Mayweather’s punch accuracy percentage?
Open:
Over 35 (-250)
Under 35 (+180)
Current:
Over 35 (-285)
Under 35 (+205)
How many rounds will fight last?
Open:
Over 9.5 (+145)
Under 9.5 (-170)
Current:
Over 9.5 (+150)
Under 9.5 (-180)
Will Conor McGregor be disqualified during fight?
Open:
Yes +400
No -600
Current:
Yes +536
No -933