Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
One Month Out: Mayweather-McGregor Odds and Props Movements
Posted by on July 26, 2017
TORONTO, ON – JULY 12: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Budweiser Stage on July 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

 

Got this e-mail today in my inbox:

 

Heavy wagering for the Mayweather vs. McGregor megafight has created large odds movements at BookMaker.eu. BookMaker, known for catering to the majority of professional bettors in the gaming industry, mostly moves numbers based on sharp action.

BookMaker.eu anticipates that its total money handle for the Mayweather-McGregor fight will easily eclipse the handle for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight prior to August 26.

Below you will find a timeline of moneyline odds for the fight, and opening/current odds for the fight props.

Timeline of Fight Odds:

2/28/17

McGregor: +635
Mayweather: -975

5/1/17

McGregor: +750
Mayweather: -1100

6/12/17:

McGregor: +875
Mayweather: -1250

6/15/17 (Date Fight Announced):

8 a.m.
McGregor: +700
Mayweather: -1000

10 a.m.
McGregor: +605
Mayweather: -825

12 p.m.
McGregor: +650
Mayweather: -950

3 p.m.
McGregor: +550
Mayweather: -785

6/16/17

McGregor: +470
Mayweather: -705

6/18/17

8 a.m.
McGregor: +700
Mayweather: -1000

12 p.m.
McGregor: +750
Mayweather: -1100

3 p.m.
McGregor: +635
Mayweather: -975

7/17/17

McGregor: +505
Mayweather: -720

7/21/17

McGregor: +550
Mayweather: -775

7/26/17

McGregor: +467
Mayweather: -654

Prop Odds Movements:

How many times will Conor McGregor bring up Floyd Mayweather’s domestic assault in social media before August 26?

Open:
Over 1.5 (-185)
Under 1.5 (+155)

Current:
Over 1.5 (+167)
Under 1.5 (-212)

Will fight be canceled before day of the fight?

Open:
Yes +350
No -550

Current:
Yes +600
No -1350

Will either fighter test positive for performance-enhancing drugs?

Open:
Yes +300
No -1100

Current:
Yes +555
No -7100

Will Conor McGregor do the “Billionaire Strut” during his walkout?

Open:
Yes -225
No +165

Current:
Yes -272
No +208

Will the WBC award the “Diamond Belt” to the winner?

Open:
Yes -300
No +240

Current:
No Change

Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather touch gloves before the fight?

Open:
Yes -225
No +165

Current:
No Change

Will fight break the 4.4 million PPV buys record?

Open:
Yes -270
No +215

Current:
Yes -316
No +250

Will Conor McGregor fight in MMA in 2017?

Open:
Yes -105
No -125

Current:
Yes +128
No -161

Will Conor McGregor get knocked down during the fight?

Open:
Yes -220
No +170

Current:
Yes -315
No +245

Will Floyd Mayweather get knocked down during the fight?

Open:
Yes +355
No -605

Current:
Yes +365
No -563

Total punches thrown by Conor McGregor

Open:
Over 180 (-150)
Under 180 (+120)

Current:
Over 180 (-184)
Under 180 (+139)

Total punches thrown by Floyd Mayweather

Open:
Over 300 (-280)
Under 300 (+200)

Current:
No Change

Total punches landed by Conor McGregor

Open:
Over 20 (-150)
Under 20 (+120)

Current:
Over 20 (-193)
Under 20 (+159)

Total punches landed by Floyd Mayweather

Open:
Over 100 (-145)
Under 100 (+115)

Current:
Over 100 (-150)
Under 100 (+120)

Conor McGregor’s punch accuracy percentage?

Open:
Over 15 (-125)
Under 15 (-105)

Current:
No Change

Floyd Mayweather’s punch accuracy percentage?

Open:
Over 35 (-250)
Under 35 (+180)

Current:
Over 35 (-285)
Under 35 (+205)

How many rounds will fight last?

Open:
Over 9.5 (+145)
Under 9.5 (-170)

Current:
Over 9.5 (+150)
Under 9.5 (-180)

Will Conor McGregor be disqualified during fight?

Open:
Yes +400
No -600

Current:
Yes +536
No -933

 