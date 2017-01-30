(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report
Vitals
6’3″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Southpaw
April 8, 1983
Record
19-9 (UFC: 7-4)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school
– huge reach
– very well rounded fighter
– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick
– great submission skills
– has only been finished twice in his pro career
– very accurate striker
– good takedown accuracy & defense
– active on ground looking for submissions
– unorthodox movements in the cage
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30
– hasn’t fought many top level opponents
– porous striking defense
– doesn’t look for many takedowns
– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there
– still looks very raw & inexperienced
Synopsis
OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills. The sky could be the limit for him.
Comments
