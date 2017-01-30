Quantcast
Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report
Posted by on January 30, 2017

ovince saint preux scouting report
(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Vitals

6’3″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Southpaw
April 8, 1983

Record

19-9 (UFC: 7-4)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school
– huge reach
– very well rounded fighter
– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick
– great submission skills
– has only been finished twice in his pro career
– very accurate striker
– good takedown accuracy & defense
– active on ground looking for submissions
– unorthodox movements in the cage

 

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30
– hasn’t fought many top level opponents
– porous striking defense
– doesn’t look for many takedowns
– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there
– still looks very raw & inexperienced

 

Synopsis

OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills.  The sky could be the limit for him.

 

 

Comments

