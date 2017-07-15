We haven’t seen or heard much from young UFC star Paige VanZant as of late, but she’s still big news in the sports marketing world. Sports marketing firm CHARGE has recently released their CHARGE 25 Under 25 Index, which measures an athlete’s “brand energy, which includes social media following, social media engagement, search results and news stories.” And, you guessed it, PVZ made the cut.

VanZant came in at #19 on the list, which was dominated by football and basketball players. In fact, she was the only combat athlete to make the grade. They give her high grades for her Instagram and Facebook accounts, which surely were strengthened by her appearances on Dancing With The Stars and Chopped.

The list is topped by NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., followed by fellow football player Ezekiel Elliott, and baseball player Bryce Harper.