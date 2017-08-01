UFC and Strikeforce veteran Jake Shields was the top earner at this past weekend’s Professional Fighters League show in Everett, Washington.
Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Washington State Department of Licensing.
Attendance: 3,031
Gate: $19,444
Jake Shields: $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)
Yushin Okami: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
Andre Harrison: $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)
Luiz Firmino: $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)
Jared Rosholt: $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)
Josh Copeland: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Bruno Santos: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)
Louis Taylor: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)
Mike Kyle: $15,000
Danny Davis Jr.: $10,000
Rex Harris: $7,000
Miles Hunsinger: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Nick Rossborough: $6,000
Steven Rodriguez: $5,000
Andre Lobato: $5,000
Eddy Ellis: $5,000
Zach Conn: $4,500
Jared Torgeson: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Dale Sopi: $3,000
Punahele Soriano: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Andy Nigretto: $1,000
Jon Gover: $1,000