UFC and Strikeforce veteran Jake Shields was the top earner at this past weekend’s Professional Fighters League show in Everett, Washington.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Washington State Department of Licensing.

Attendance: 3,031

Gate: $19,444

Jake Shields: $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

Yushin Okami: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Andre Harrison: $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

Luiz Firmino: $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

Jared Rosholt: $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

Josh Copeland: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Bruno Santos: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Louis Taylor: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Mike Kyle: $15,000

Danny Davis Jr.: $10,000

Rex Harris: $7,000

Miles Hunsinger: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Nick Rossborough: $6,000

Steven Rodriguez: $5,000

Andre Lobato: $5,000

Eddy Ellis: $5,000

Zach Conn: $4,500

Jared Torgeson: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Dale Sopi: $3,000

Punahele Soriano: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Andy Nigretto: $1,000

Jon Gover: $1,000