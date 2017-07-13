The inaugural edition of the Professional Fighters League (nee WSOF) kicked off two weeks ago at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and veteran Jon Fitch was the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts for PFL 36, released by the Florida State Boxing Commission.

Jon Fitch: $130,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus)

Jason High: $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

Brian Foster: $32,000

Caros Fodor: $19,000

Herman Terrado: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Ronny Markes: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Joao Zeferino: $16,000

Smealinho Rama: $12,000