This past Friday’s Bellator 175 (aka Rampage vs King Mo 2) did good TV business for Bellator and Spike TV. Sports TV Ratings reports that the event drew 907,000 viewers, which is above the 842,600 viewers they are averaging for 2017 thus far. In fact, only “tentpole” event Bellator 170 (Ortiz vs Sonnen) topped it in 2017.

However, it came nowhere clear to the viewer numbers that part 1 of this rivalry drew back in 2014. That one got 1.2 million people to watch it. Now that Rampage Jackson is back to the UFC (at least contractually he is), Bellator will have to look elsewhere for a ratings draw.