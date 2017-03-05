Rashad Evans Career Earnings

(UFC only; PPV & undisclosed bonuses not included; Reebok sponsorship money started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 2 Finale – Nov 5/05 – W (Imes) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Ultimate Fight Night 4 – Apr 6/06 – W (Hoger) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC Ultimate Fight Night 5 – Jun 28/06 – W (Bonnar) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 63 – Sep 23/06 – W (Lambert) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Evans vs Salmon – Jan 25/07 – W (Salmon) – $54,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $30,000* Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 73 – Jul 7/07 – D (Ortiz) – $16,000

UFC 78 – Nov 17/07 – W (Bisping) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)*

UFC 88 – Sep 6/08 – W (Liddell) – $180,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 92 – Dec 27/08 – W (Griffin) – $190,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 98 – May 23/09 – L (Machida) – $200,000

UFC 108 – Jan 2/10 – W (T. Silva) – $375,000 ($200,000 to show, $175,000 win bonus)

UFC 114 – May 29/10 – W (R. Jackson) – $410,000 ($225,000 to show, $185,000 win bonus)

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – W (Ortiz) – $515,000 ($250,000 to show, $195,000 win bonus, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Davis) – $475,000 ($275,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)*

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – L (Jones) – $300,000

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – L (Nogueira) – $300,000

UFC 161 – Jun 15/13 – W (Henderson) – $510,000 ($300,000 to show, $210,000 win bonus)*

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – W (Sonnen) – $250,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Bader) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – L (Teixeira) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – L (Kelly) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $4,390,000