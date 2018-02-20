Renan Barao Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
January 31, 1987
Record
34-5-1 (UFC: 8-4)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2012-2014 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014 (two title defenses)
Strengths
– explosive striker
– very good at submissions
– good at passing guard
– finishes fights
– lands a lot of strikes
– throws unorthodox strikes
– very good at kicks
– good at taking opponents down
– great at stuffing opponent’s takedown attempts – has only been taken down once in the UFC
– very solid striking defense
– still very young yet tons of experience
– very well coached (Nova Uniao)
– long reach for a bantamweight
– good chin
Weaknesses
– can be rocked/(T)KO’d
– not a very accurate striker
– not much knockout power
– doesn’t land many strikes when he gets an opponent down to the mat
– has cardio issues
– hasn’t been the same fighter since he lost his belt
– in a slump
Synopsis
One of the top young fighters in the whole MMA world, Renan Barao was primed to rule the UFC’s Bantamweight division for a long time. That is, until T.J. Dillashaw came on the scene.