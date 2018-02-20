Renan Barao Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

70″ reach, Orthodox

January 31, 1987

Record

34-5-1 (UFC: 8-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Interim UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2012-2014 (two successful title defenses)

UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014 (two title defenses)

Strengths

– explosive striker

– very good at submissions

– good at passing guard

– finishes fights

– lands a lot of strikes

– throws unorthodox strikes

– very good at kicks

– good at taking opponents down

– great at stuffing opponent’s takedown attempts – has only been taken down once in the UFC

– very solid striking defense

– still very young yet tons of experience

– very well coached (Nova Uniao)

– long reach for a bantamweight

– good chin

Weaknesses

– can be rocked/(T)KO’d

– not a very accurate striker

– not much knockout power

– doesn’t land many strikes when he gets an opponent down to the mat

– has cardio issues

– hasn’t been the same fighter since he lost his belt

– in a slump

Synopsis

One of the top young fighters in the whole MMA world, Renan Barao was primed to rule the UFC’s Bantamweight division for a long time. That is, until T.J. Dillashaw came on the scene.