Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Jimmie Rivera: I’m Pretty Sure I Retired Faber
Posted by on January 10, 2017
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Jimmie Rivera punches Urijah Faber during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Jimmie Rivera punches Urijah Faber during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

Amid the whirlwind of stories out about Jimmie Rivera’s replacement for Bryan Caraway that was going to happen, then didn’t, he took time to sit down with the Top Turtle Podcast team and chat. But he didn’t limit himself to only talking about the fight that was, wasn’t, was again and then wasn’t again. He talked all things about his career including a look at the freshly retired Urijah Faber.

When approached on the subject, Rivera stated that he had more than a few detractors from what he did to Faber.

“People [say] ‘oh you never retired Faber,” to which Rivera says he find comical.

“I beat Faber 30-27 – all three judges,” Rivera stated also explaining that the only reason Faber ever fought again after that was because “he wanted to end on a win”.

Looking back at the fight, Rivera was bullish on his skills, stating “Was [Faber] able to take me down? Was he able to knock me down? No, the worst thing I got out of the fight was a groin shot and an eye poke”.

And with that assessment, Rivera believes that this feeling was enough to put Faber’s career away.

“I’m pretty sure I retired him. He retired for a reason”.

Of course, he asserts that his opinion isn’t the only one. “At the end of the day people can say what they want”. However, he seems pretty confident in his reasoning.

To hear more of the interview with Jimmie Rivera and his takes on Cruz, Caraway and more, listen to the interview below. His interview starts at the 42:00 mark, but you could (and should) listen to the whole thing.

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results