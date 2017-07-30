Robbie Lawler Career Earnings

(purses started being disclosed at UFC 46, some smaller promotion info not available, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – L (Ni. Diaz) – $8,000

UFC 50 – Oct 22/04 – L (Tanner) – $8,000*

EliteXC: Unfinished Business – Jul 26/08 – W (Smith) – $90,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Lawler vs Shields – Jun 6/09 – L (Shields) – $100,000*

Strikeforce: Miami – Jan 30/10 – W (Manhoef) – $100,000

Strikeforce: Los Angeles – Jun 16/10 – L (Sobral) – $85,000

Strikeforce: Henderson vs Babalu II – Dec 4/10 – W (Lindland) -$85,000*

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Cyborg – Jan 29/11 – L (Souza) – $65,000

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson – Jul 30/11 – L (Kennedy) – $150,000*

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Jardine – Jan 7/12 – W (Amagov) – $150,000

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy – Jul 14/12 – L (Larkin) – $150,000*

UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – W (Koscheck) – $155,000 ($95,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Voelker) – $156,000 ($78,000 to show,$78,000 win bonus)

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – W (MacDonald) – $166,000 ($83,000 to show, $83,000 win bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – L (Hendricks) – $150,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – W (Ellenberger) – $200,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – W (Brown) – $260,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 181 – Dec 6/14 – W (Hendricks) – $220,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus)

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (MacDonald) – $390,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Condit) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – L (Woodley) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Cerrone) – $320,000 ($200,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $4,138,000