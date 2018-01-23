Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Scouting Report
Posted by on January 23, 2018

ronaldo 'jacare' souza scouting report
(Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Scouting Report

Vitals

6’1″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
December 7, 1979

Record

24-5, 1 NC (UFC: 7-2)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous submission grappling and jiu-jitsu gold medals

Championships Held

Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2010-11 (one successful title defense)

 

Strengths

– elite, elite, elite BJJ skills – among the best all-time
– very physically strong
– extremely aggressive fighter
– extremely experienced
– has fought & beat many top fighters
– experience being a champion in a top promotion
– has been extremely successful at the top of the sport for a long time
– amazing submission skills
– also developing KO power
– finishes fights
– very hard to finish – only stopped twice in career
– good ground and pound
– solid striking defense
– lands lots of takedowns
– very active looking for submissions

 

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t land many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– very inaccurate with his takedowns
– poor takedown defense

 

Synopsis

The Alligator has always been a feared BJJ expert, but his newfound striking power (old man strength?!) makes him even more dangerous.

 

 