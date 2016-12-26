Ronda Rousey Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

February 1, 1987

Record

12-1 (UFC: 6-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

4th dan black belt in Judo

2008 Olympic Games bronze medalist in Judo

2007 World Championship silver medalist in Judo

2007 Pan American Games gold medalist in Judo

Championships Held

Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2012 (one successful title defense)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2012-2015 (six successful title defenses)

Strengths

– world class Judoka

– incredible armbar skills

– a takedown machine

– very tough and strong-willed

– can intimidate opponents

– improving striker – developing some power

– extremely accurate striker

– quick hands

– great striking defense

– extremely active on the ground looking for submissions

– used to performing on a huge stage with lots of pressure

– finishes fights fast

Weaknesses

– a one-trick pony – majority of wins via armbar

– hasn’t fought outside the first round often

– will the call of Hollywood cause her to become distracted/less motivated?

– can be knocked out

– can be beaten by a striker with a good game plan

– is her head in the right space?

– confidence seems to be shattered

– questionable coaching

Synopsis

Can anyone stop the juggernaut known as the Rowdy one? Yep – Holly Holm can – and did.