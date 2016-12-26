Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Ronda Rousey Scouting Report
Posted by on December 26, 2016

ronda rousey scouting report

Ronda Rousey Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
February 1, 1987

Record

12-1 (UFC: 6-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

4th dan black belt in Judo
2008 Olympic Games bronze medalist in Judo
2007 World Championship silver medalist in Judo
2007 Pan American Games gold medalist in Judo

Championships Held

Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2012 (one successful title defense)
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion: 2012-2015 (six successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– world class Judoka
– incredible armbar skills
– a takedown machine
– very tough and strong-willed
– can intimidate opponents
– improving striker – developing some power
– extremely accurate striker
– quick hands
– great striking defense
– extremely active on the ground looking for submissions
– used to performing on a huge stage with lots of pressure
– finishes fights fast

 

Weaknesses

– a one-trick pony – majority of wins via armbar
– hasn’t fought outside the first round often
– will the call of Hollywood cause her to become distracted/less motivated?
– can be knocked out
– can be beaten by a striker with a good game plan
– is her head in the right space?
– confidence seems to be shattered
– questionable coaching

 

Synopsis

Can anyone stop the juggernaut known as the Rowdy one?  Yep – Holly Holm can – and did.

 

 

 

Comments

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th