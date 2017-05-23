Rory MacDonald Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Maynard vs Diaz – Jan 11/10 – W (Guymon) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

UFC 115 – Jun 12/10 – L (Condit) – $93,000 ($8,000 to show, $85,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – W (Na. Diaz) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – W (Pyle) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)*

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – W (Mills) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Penn) – $42,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Ellenberger) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – L (Lawler) – $50,000

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Maia) – $150,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Woodley) – $106,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Saffiedine – Oct 4/14 – W (Saffiedine) – $162,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – L (Lawler) – $139,000 ($59,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – L (Thompson) – $69,000 ($59,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Bellator 179 – May 19/17 – W (Daley) – $400,000* (MacDonald’s teammate Kajan Johnson revealed on The MMA Hour that this is what Rory is making in Bellator)

Total Career Earnings: $1,349,000