Ross Pearson Scouting Report

Vitals

5’8″ 155 lbs (Lightweight)

69″ reach, Orthodox

September 26, 1984

Record

19-14, 1 NC (UFC: 11-11, 1 NC)

Current Streak

4 straight losses

Training

Black belt in Taekwondo

Brown belt in Judo

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

The Ultimate Fighter 9 Lightweight Winner

Strengths

– schooled in multiple combat disciplines

– good submission skills

– heavy hands

– very powerful left hook

– very active striker – lands lots of strikes

– very good striking defense

– very solid takedown defense

– physically strong – physical specimen

– throws hard kicks

– good head movement

– very aggressive – pushes the pace

– has fought at welterweight before

Weaknesses

– no ground game

– horrible takedown accuracy

– very inconsistent fighter (win one, lose one, win one, etc.)

– doesn’t finish fights

– despite fighting at welterweight before, undersized for lightweight

– has been burned for being over-aggressive in past

– despite good striking defense, still gets hit a lot

– in a big-time slump



Synopsis

After a very promising start to his UFC career, Ross Pearson has lost his way the past few years.