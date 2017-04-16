Roy Nelson Career Earnings

(2008 onward, other than SRP)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

IFL: Las Vegas – Feb 29/08 – W (Scherner) – $24,000 ($14,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

IFL: Connecticut – May 16/08 – W (Imes) – $24,000 ($14,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

EliteXC: Heat – Oct 4/08 – L (Arlovski) – $80,000

TUF: Heavyweight Finale – Dec 5/09 – W (Schaub) – $41,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $25,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Gomi – Mar 31/10 – W (Struve) – $60,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $30,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – L (dos Santos) – $15,000

UFC 130 – May 8/11 – L (Mir) – $15,000

UFC 137 – Oct 29/11 – W (Filipovic) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – L (Werdum) – $85,000 ($20,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – W (Herman) – $110,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $70,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

TUF: Team Carwin vs Team Nelson Finale – Dec 15/12 – W (Mitrione) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Kongo) – $113,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 161 – Jun 15/13 – L (Miocic) – $24,000*

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – L (Cormier) – $70,000*

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Nelson – Apr 11/14 – W (Nogueira) – $165,000 ($70,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Nelson – Sept 20/14 – L (Hunt) – $75,000*

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – L (Overeem) – $75,000*

UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs Nelson – Sep 26/15 – L (Barnett) – $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Rosholt) – $140,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – L (Lewis) – $115,000 ($100,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Silva) – $165,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – L (Volkov) – $115,000 ($100,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,684,000