Another big name fighter has flown the UFC coop. Long-time UFC heavyweight, and fan favorite, Roy ‘Big Country’ Nelson has signed with Bellator. MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani first reported the news (as per usual). Nelson entered the UFC way back in 2009 via season 10 of The Ultimate Fighter, which he won by knocking out Brendan Schaub. He had an up-and-down career since then, going 9-10 in his UFC run, but was always a popular and exciting fighter to watch – he was the headliner for five of the UFC fight cards he appeared on. He most recently lost via decision to Alexander Volkov in April.

He joins a Bellator heavyweight class full of big name fighters, such as Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Cheick Kongo, and Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal (and maybe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is he re-ups).