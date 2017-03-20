It took forever to become official, but now it is finally official – long-time UFC veteran (and TUF winner) Ryan Bader has signed with Bellator. Bellator President Scott Coker confirmed as much with MMA Junkie earlier today.

It was way back on February 3rd when it was first reported that Bader was expected to sign with the world’s #2 MMA promotion. Now that he is officially on board, the next step is getting an opponent lined up and announced for his debut fight. He has stated in the past he would want his first fight to be for the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship against Phil Davis, who he already bested back in 2015.