Sara McMann Scouting Report
Posted by on February 13, 2017

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Vitals

5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
September 24, 1980

Record

10-3 (UFC: 4-3)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

2004 Olympic Games silver medalist in freestyle wrestling
Numerous international grappling & wrestling medals
Collegiate wrestler

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– world class wrestler
– very good submission skills
– very powerful
– used to the “big stage” from her wrestling experience
– very accurate striker
– a takedown machine
– very accurate with her takedowns
– has never been taken down in a fight
– very active striker
– has some pop in her punches


Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30
– despite all the takedowns doesn’t look for too many submissions
– still a work in progress
– in the midst of a slump

 

Synopsis

Will McMann’s combination of impeccable wrestling and improved striking be enough to carry to the top of the sport?

 

 

