

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Sara McMann Scouting Report

Vitals

5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

September 24, 1980

Record

10-3 (UFC: 4-3)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

2004 Olympic Games silver medalist in freestyle wrestling

Numerous international grappling & wrestling medals

Collegiate wrestler

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world class wrestler

– very good submission skills

– very powerful

– used to the “big stage” from her wrestling experience

– very accurate striker

– a takedown machine

– very accurate with her takedowns

– has never been taken down in a fight

– very active striker

– has some pop in her punches



Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30

– despite all the takedowns doesn’t look for too many submissions

– still a work in progress

– in the midst of a slump

Synopsis

Will McMann’s combination of impeccable wrestling and improved striking be enough to carry to the top of the sport?