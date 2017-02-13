(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Sara McMann Scouting Report
Vitals
5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
September 24, 1980
Record
10-3 (UFC: 4-3)
Current Streak
2 straight wins
Training
2004 Olympic Games silver medalist in freestyle wrestling
Numerous international grappling & wrestling medals
Collegiate wrestler
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– world class wrestler
– very good submission skills
– very powerful
– used to the “big stage” from her wrestling experience
– very accurate striker
– a takedown machine
– very accurate with her takedowns
– has never been taken down in a fight
– very active striker
– has some pop in her punches
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30
– despite all the takedowns doesn’t look for too many submissions
– still a work in progress
– in the midst of a slump
Synopsis
Will McMann’s combination of impeccable wrestling and improved striking be enough to carry to the top of the sport?
Comments
[…] Bantamweights: Sara McMann (9-3, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Alexis Davis (16-6)googletag.cmd.push(function() […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights: Sara McMann (9-3, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) Alexis […]
LikeLike
[…] done in the octagon. Only time will tell if that is a permanent decision. 7) (tied) (9) Sara McMann – UFC – 14 points Record: 10-3 […]
LikeLike
[…] (tied) (7) Sara McMann – UFC – 14 points Record: 10-3 […]
LikeLike
[…] Bantamweights: Sara McMann (10-3, #6 ranked women’s bantamweights) vs Gina […]
LikeLike