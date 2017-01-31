The women of the UFC usually pull in good TV numbers and PPV buys for the company, but this past Saturday night was an exception to that rule. UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena was the second-lowest watched UFC on Fox card in history, beating out only UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit.

Dave Meltzer reports that the event averaged 2.189 million viewers for FOX on Saturday. This made it the least-watched primetime network show of the evening. Maia vs Condit failed to crack 2 million last August. However, the main event, in which Shevchenko tapped out Pena, was watching by over 3 million viewers.

As for the FS1 prelims for the event, it averaged 619,000 viewers for the channel, according to Sports TV Ratings.