Roxanne Modafferi’s long-running quest for UFC gold has taken an unexpected turn today. The top seed in this season’s TUF 26 women’s flyweight tournament, Roxy was upset in the semi-finals of the show by upstart Sijari Eubanks. However, Eubanks was hospitalized today with kidney failure due to a botched weight cut, forcing her out of tomorrow’s championship finale against fellow underdog Nicco Montano. So Modafferi has been given a second chance at the title.

Modafferi’s original opponent for tomorrow night, Barb Honchak, will now fight Lauren Murphy. Murphy’s original opponent, Priscila Cachoeira, was forced off the card due to visa issues.

Got all of that?! If not, click here to check out tomorrow night’s updated fight card.