Stefan Struve Scouting Report

Vitals

6’11.5″ 265 lbs (Heavyweight)

84.5″ reach, Orthodox

February 18, 1988

Record

28-9 (UFC: 12-7)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training



Black belt in Kickboxing

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Cage Gladiators World Heavyweight Champion: 2007-2008

Strengths

– the tallest fighter in UFC history

– 7-foot plus wingspan

– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2009

– still young – in his prime years now

– great kickboxer – formerly fought professionally

– fairly accurate with his strikes

– submission wizard – 16 of his wins are via tapout

– long limbs give him distinct advantage in striking and submissions

– decent cardio

– very good at passing guard & sweeping opponents on the ground

– very active on the ground looking for submissions

– finishes fights

– great at utilizing leg kicks

– uses his jab to keep opponents at bay

Weaknesses

– has a serious heart ailment

– has never beaten a top-flight heavyweight (only beats mid-card talent)

– despite being a kickboxer, he doesn’t possess much knockout power

– questionable chin

– clinch and ground striking pretty much non-existent

– horrible strike defense (only successfully defends half of his opponent’s strikes)

– absorbs more strikes than he dishes out

– abysmal takedown defense

– allows opponents to get inside on him, negating his reach advantage

Synopsis

It seems like he has been around forever, but Skyscraper is still only 30 years old. While he has never been more than an average fighter in the UFC, he still has time to change that.