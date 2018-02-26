Stefan Struve Scouting Report
Vitals
6’11.5″ 265 lbs (Heavyweight)
84.5″ reach, Orthodox
February 18, 1988
Record
28-9 (UFC: 12-7)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Black belt in Kickboxing
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Cage Gladiators World Heavyweight Champion: 2007-2008
Strengths
– the tallest fighter in UFC history
– 7-foot plus wingspan
– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2009
– still young – in his prime years now
– great kickboxer – formerly fought professionally
– fairly accurate with his strikes
– submission wizard – 16 of his wins are via tapout
– long limbs give him distinct advantage in striking and submissions
– decent cardio
– very good at passing guard & sweeping opponents on the ground
– very active on the ground looking for submissions
– finishes fights
– great at utilizing leg kicks
– uses his jab to keep opponents at bay
Weaknesses
– has a serious heart ailment
– has never beaten a top-flight heavyweight (only beats mid-card talent)
– despite being a kickboxer, he doesn’t possess much knockout power
– questionable chin
– clinch and ground striking pretty much non-existent
– horrible strike defense (only successfully defends half of his opponent’s strikes)
– absorbs more strikes than he dishes out
– abysmal takedown defense
– allows opponents to get inside on him, negating his reach advantage
Synopsis
It seems like he has been around forever, but Skyscraper is still only 30 years old. While he has never been more than an average fighter in the UFC, he still has time to change that.