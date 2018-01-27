Daniel Cormier has only lost to one man in his long career – Jon Jones. He’s undefeated at heavyweight, having beaten such big names as Josh Barnett, Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, and Roy Nelson. Bigfoot and Jones are the only fighters he’s entered the cage against as a betting underdog. Yet, if very early returns are any indication, he’ll be an underdog this summer against Stipe Miocic.

The current UFC Heavyweight Champion opened as a -170 favorite to best Cormier, meaning he’s predicted to win the fight 63% of the time (he’s since dropped slightly to -165). DC’s odds have actually worsened – since opening at +140, he’s moved to +159.

The two champs will butt heads at UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





