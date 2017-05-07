(Matt Ryerson-USA TODAY Sports)
Stipe Miocic Scouting Report
Vitals
6’4″ 246 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Orthodox
August 19, 1982
Record
17-2 (UFC: 10-2)
Current Streak
4 straight wins
Training
NCAA Division 1 wrestler
Golden Gloves champion boxer
Championships Held
NAAFS Heavyweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2016-present (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– great athlete – collegiate wrestler, MLB baseball prospect, champion boxer
– one-punch knockout power
– finishes fights
– 6’8″ wingspan
– very quick for a heavyweight
– constantly pushes the pace – great workrate
– very good boxer – good footwork, precise punching
– mixes in kicks & knees well to compliment his punching
– good at ground and pound
– great at passing guard
– lands a high volume of strikes
– a takedown machine – lands tons of takedowns at a very successful rate
– very solid chin
– seems to be getting better with each fight
Weaknesses
– old for the amount of experience he has (didn’t start in sport until he was 27)
– questionable cardio – gasses quick
– gets into slugging contests
– drops his hands
– fights at a small gym
Synopsis
UFC Heavyweight Champion – crazy!!