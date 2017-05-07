

(Matt Ryerson-USA TODAY Sports)

Stipe Miocic Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 246 lbs (Heavyweight)

80″ reach, Orthodox

August 19, 1982

Record

17-2 (UFC: 10-2)

Current Streak

4 straight wins

Training

NCAA Division 1 wrestler

Golden Gloves champion boxer

Championships Held

NAAFS Heavyweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)

UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2016-present (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– great athlete – collegiate wrestler, MLB baseball prospect, champion boxer

– one-punch knockout power

– finishes fights

– 6’8″ wingspan

– very quick for a heavyweight

– constantly pushes the pace – great workrate

– very good boxer – good footwork, precise punching

– mixes in kicks & knees well to compliment his punching

– good at ground and pound

– great at passing guard

– lands a high volume of strikes

– a takedown machine – lands tons of takedowns at a very successful rate

– very solid chin

– seems to be getting better with each fight

Weaknesses

– old for the amount of experience he has (didn’t start in sport until he was 27)

– questionable cardio – gasses quick

– gets into slugging contests

– drops his hands

– fights at a small gym

Synopsis

UFC Heavyweight Champion – crazy!!