Apparently a Daniel Cormier-Volkan Oedzemir main event isn’t good enough for the people of Boston, because the UFC has just topped it. The much-anticipated UFC Heavyweight Title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and fast-rising challenger Francis Ngannou has now been slotted into the main event of UFC 220. MMA Junkie was first to report the since confirmed news.

This will be champ Miocic’s first fight since beating Junior dos Santos this past May. He has since been sitting on the sidelines due to a prolonged contract fight. If he tops Ngannou on January 20th it’ll be his record-breaking third UFC Heavyweight Championship defense. Ngannou, meanwhile, has been terrifying the heavyweight division with his vicious knockouts, most recently putting the lights out on Alistair Overeem last weekend at UFC 218.

A Miocic-Ngannou, Cormier-Oedzemir PPV is a hell of a way to kick off the new year.