No huge surprise here – last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov earned below average viewership numbers for the UFC on FS1. TV By The Numbers reports that the event, headlined by Cub Swanson besting Artem Lobov by decision, average 745,000 viewers.

With the event up against the NBA playoffs, and Swanson and Lobov not really being household names or draws, this outcome should have been expected. Not much else to say here. Peace out.